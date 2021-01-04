Shenna Bellows Sworn In As Maine Secretary Of State

Former Democratic state Sen. Shenna Bellows sworn in on Monday as Maine’s secretary of state.

Bellows, the first woman to serve in that post, took the oath of office privately before addressing a small group in the House Chamber in Augusta.

In her remarks, Bellows praised past efforts to encourage voter participation in Maine, and vowed to continue them during her term.

“Advance voter participation through reforms like online voter registration and ensure the integrity of future elections through election audits,” she said.

Bellows said she also plans to expand state services that are offered online, and hopes to help ease the level of partisan rancor in the state by emphasizing courtesy and respect.

“To realize that even when we disagree, we share the same values and goals for the future. I learned that lesson of unity from my grandmother,” she said.