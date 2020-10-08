Skowhegan Area Schools Voluntarily Close Due To COVID-19 Cases

Thirteen people associated with Community Regional Charter School in Skowhegan have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to school executive director Travis Works.

Works says nine of the cases are among staff, and most are in administrative positions.

“We work very closely together, we’re in meetings a lot together, we have a lot of direct contact. And even though we take some of those protocols and precautions together, sometimes the distancing might not be exactly six feet and so forth,” he says.

Works says administrative staff wear masks, but sometimes take them off to answer phones.

The charter school is closed all of next week.

Schools in nearby MSAD 54 have closed for the rest of this week as a precautionary measure. The superintendent says in a letter to parents that one high school student has tested positive.