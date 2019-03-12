Slate Of Bills Tackle Prescription Drug Prices In Maine

Democratic state lawmakers hope to reduce the cost of prescription drugs in Maine through a package of five bills unveiled Tuesday in Augusta.

Sen. Heather Sanborn says the state must use every lever possible to increase access and affordability.

“And the accountability of those who make our drugs and make them available to us,” she says.

Sanborn has introduced a bill that would require pharmacy benefit managers to disclose and pass along rebates from drug manufacturers to consumers. Another bill would establish a Prescription Drug Affordability Board that would have the authority to cap certain drug prices.

Two bills, from Senate President Troy Jackson of Allagash, would allow the state and individuals to import less expensive medication from Canada.

“I can look across the border and see people over there that don’t have the same problems with their prescription drugs,” he says.