Sleep Health: How These Stressful Times Affect Your Sleep & What Can Be Done To Help

This show is only airing at 7 pm—it's a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date October 29, 2020); no calls will be taken.

Of the many side effects that COVID-19 has had on people's wellbeing, sleep often comes up in conversation as something that has been disrupted during the pandemic. We will talk with medical experts about how sleep is integrated with overall mental and physical health, what ways the pandemic is affecting people's sleep (and even their dreams), and approaches that can help foster healthy sleep patterns.

Listen to the full program here

Guests

Dr. Robert McCarley, vice president of medical affairs for intensive services, Maine Behavioral Healthcare and Spring Harbor Hospital

Dr. Aleksandar Videnovic, director of sleep medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital

Dr. Hannah Taylor (call-in), clinical psychologist and behavioral sleep medicine provider, The Maine Sleep Center at Chest Medicine Associates, South Portland