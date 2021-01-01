Sleep Health: How These Stressful Times Affect Your Sleep & What Can Be Done To Help

This show is only airing at 7 pm—it's a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date October 29, 2020); no calls will be taken.
Of the many side effects that COVID-19 has had on people's wellbeing, sleep often comes up in conversation as something that has been disrupted during the pandemic. We will talk with medical experts about how sleep is integrated with overall mental and physical health, what ways the pandemic is affecting people's sleep (and even their dreams), and approaches that can help foster healthy sleep patterns.
Dr. Robert McCarley, vice president of medical affairs for intensive services, Maine Behavioral Healthcare and Spring Harbor Hospital
Dr. Aleksandar Videnovic, director of sleep medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital
Dr. Hannah Taylor (call-in), clinical psychologist and behavioral sleep medicine provider, The Maine Sleep Center at Chest Medicine Associates, South Portland