As Maine struggles to recover from the devastation of the pandemic, the year ahead will be critical for our state’s economic stability. Our panel discusses the economic outlook for Maine in 2021.

Panelists: Amanda Rector, Maine State Economist

Andrew Crawley, assistant professor, School of Economics, University of Maine - Orono

VIP callers: Yellow Light Breen, president & CEO, Maine Development Foundation

Gary Vogel, past president, Maine Real Estate & Development Association