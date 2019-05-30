State House Votes Against Proposed Overhaul Of Electoral College System

By 1 hour ago

A bill joining Maine with states seeking to elect presidents by popular vote hit a roadblock in the Legislature Thursday.

The House voted 76-66 against the proposal, with more than 20 Democrats joining the Republican minority opposing it. The vote puts the House and Democratic-controlled Senate at odds and could ultimately kill the proposal if the two chambers cannot reconcile their differences.

The proposal seeks to overhaul the Electoral College system currently used to elect U.S. presidents. States in the popular vote compact agree to distribute their electoral votes to the candidate who wins the popular vote nationwide, even if another candidate carries the individual state. Supporters say this system would prevent repeats of the 2016 and 2000 elections in which Donald Trump and George W. Bush were elected despite losing the national popular vote. Opponents say the proposal subverts the U.S. Constitution — the system in use since the country's founding — and diminishes Maine's impact on presidential elections.

Tags: 
Maine Public
electoral college

Related Content

Maine Senate Narrowly Endorses Joining Compact Aimed At Overhauling Electoral College System

By May 14, 2019

Maine inched closer Tuesday toward joining other states that want to elect presidents by popular vote.  The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 19-16 to join an interstate compact that overhauls the Electoral College system currently used to elect U.S. presidents.

Maine GOP Chair says Activists Urging Him Not to Cast Electoral Vote for Trump

By Dec 9, 2016
A.J. Higgins / Maine Public/file

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Republican Party Chairman Rick Bennett says he's received a steady stream of emails, phone calls and letters urging him not to vote for President-Elect Donald Trump.

Bennett is one of Maine's four electors in the Electoral College and he's supposed to cast his ballot for Trump on Dec. 19 at the State House. Bennett's ballot represents Trump's historic victory in Maine's 2nd Congressional District.

"I think in yesterday's mail I received six or seven letters," Bennett says. "I've received a regular stream of emails and occasional phone calls."