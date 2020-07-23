State Officials Discuss Maine's Continued Response To Opioid Epidemic At Virtual Summit

Maine Gov. Janet Mills says that while Maine has made strides in its battle against the opioid epidemic, there is more to be done.

At a virtual opioid summit Thursday, Mills says her plans include establishing a drug overdose fatality review panel.

"We've got to know why things are happening before we can remedy the situation," she says.

Mills says she also wants to establish a rapid response team to address drug overdose spikes in communities.

Mills also says that her administration will take more action to address the root causes of substance use disorder and provide more housing, job, and peer support to those in recovery.

Maine Center for Disease Control Director Dr. Nirav Shah also spoke at the summit. He says the state is seeing troubling increases in drug overdose deaths. In the first three months of the year, 127 people died from drug overdoses. That is a 23 percent increase compared to last three months of 2019.

"What's even more staggering is that preliminary estimates for the second quarter project a total of 259 deaths in the first six months of this year alone," Shah says.