'Isolation Is Addiction's Best Friend' - Drug Overdose Deaths On The Rise In Maine

By 4 hours ago
  In this March 27, 2020 photo, a patient arriving to pick up medication for opioid addiction is given hand sanitizer at a clinic in Olympia, Wash.
Maine has seen a significant increase in the number of fatal drug overdoses this year.

The state Attorney General's office is reporting that 127 people died in the first quarter of 2020. That's a 23 percent jump from the previous three months. Most of the deaths involved opioids.

Suzanne Farley of Bangor-based addiction treatment agency Wellspring says the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, such as social distancing, are exacerbating the opioid crisis.

"We know that isolation is addiction's best friend."

Farley says unemployment and a reluctance to seek medical care are other likely factors.

Gov. Janet Mills is holding a summit next Thursday to examine and improve the state's efforts to curb the opioid epidemic.

Preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2020 show the upward trend in deaths continuing.

