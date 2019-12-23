State Sues Maine Contractors After Complaints Of Alleged Deception, Poor Work

The State of Maine has filed suit against the former owners of Castle Builders Inc. for allegedly using deceptive marketing practices that resulted in dozens of people paying for contracting work that they never got.

The lawsuit seeks to prevent Malcolm and Elizabeth Stewart from engaging in home construction services in Maine. It also seeks restitution for people who lost money when they hired the Stewarts and other penalties and fees.

The attorney general’s office says it heard from 47 people with complaints about Castle Builders. It’s alleged the Stewarts hired unskilled workers, performed shoddy work and left houses unprotected from the weather.

The Stewarts abruptly closed the company in September and moved to South Carolina, where they have filed for bankruptcy.

Maine doesn’t license home construction contractors, and Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey urges people to use caution and ask around before hiring a contractor.

The Bangor Daily News reports that the Stewarts have denied all the claims made in the suit.