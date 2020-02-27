Storm Hits Maine With Rain, Snow And High Winds

Maine is getting hit with rain, snow and gusty winds Thursday morning, knocking out power to thousands and shutting down schools. Heavy rain is falling along the coast, while up to a foot of snow expected to fall in the north and mountains.

Hunter Tubbs, of the National Weather Service, says the direction of the storm's winds is bringing warm air off the ocean, causing the precipitation to fall as rain along the coast and in southern Maine.

"If the system would have tracked a little further to the east, or a little bit further offshore even, it would have brought down more northerly winds," Tubbs says, "which would have been, presumably, colder, which would have allowed for a snowier solution close to the coast."

But in areas where the storm system meets the mountains, Tubbs says, people can expect to see snow accumulations of between 8 and 12 inches later today.

The storm has already knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses, most of them in Kennebec and Lincoln counties. As of just after 7:00 a.m. Thursday morning, Central Maine Power was reporting more than 3,300 outages.

Several schools in the state have closed for the day.