UMaine At Farmington Announces New President

A university administrator from Arkansas will take over as the next president of the University of Maine at Farmington in July.

Edward Serna has spent the last four years at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, which serves about 6,600 students, and he is now its interim-chancellor.

In a written release, UMaine system officials say they believe Serna's experience will help the Farmington campus find ways to respond to the shortage of skilled workers in the state.

Serna will be the school’s 15th leader and will take over for interim-President Eric Brown. Former-President Kathryn Foster left the school last year to take a position at the College of New Jersey.