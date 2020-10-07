US Supreme Court Declines To Take Up GOP Appeal To Stop Ranked-Choice Voting In Maine

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to consider the appeal by the Maine Republican Party to stop the state from using ranked-choice voting in this year’s presidential elections.

Justice Stephen Breyer rejected the request that the court intervene in the case, and overturn a Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruling that the party didn’t submit enough valid signatures to force a vote on the state law requiring use of ranked-choice voting in presidential elections.

Under the state constitution, if enough valid signatures are submitted, the law would have been suspended until the voters decided the issue.

In 2016 President Donald Trump lost the state of Maine, but scored a 10-point lead in the 2nd District that allowed him to pick up one electoral vote.

Public polling shows the race very close in the 2nd District this year, and Republicans are worried that under ranked-choice voting, Trump may garner the most votes, but lose the district after multiple tabulations.