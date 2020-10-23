Ways To Help: Mainers Step Up During the Pandemic to Help One Another in a Variety of Ways

From finding ways to get food to those who need it, to helping healthcare workers de-stress, to assisting older Mainers, we learn about all the ways that people have found to help one another during the pandemic.

Guests: Hannah Carter, dean, U Maine Cooperative Extension

Stephen Niles, AmeriCorps program manager at Goodwill Industries of Northern New England

Call-in guests: Melanie McKean, development director, Preble Street

Doreen Willett, executive director, Island Connections

Emma Rose, editor, "Paul Bunyan Wears a Face Mask"

Michael Field, president of the board, Midcoast Youth Center; chief, Bath Police Department