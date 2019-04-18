Related Program: 
Youth Homelessness: How Do Young People Cope With Homelessness in Maine?

By Cindy Han 28 minutes ago

Homelessness among young people is on the rise in Maine. In conjunction with the series that Maine Public reporter Robbie Feinberg is doing on this issue, we examine the issue of youth homelessness in Maine, how big of a problem it is, and what’s being done to address it. 

Guests: Chris Bicknell, Executive Director, New Beginnings

Daniella Cameron, Senior Director of Teen and Anti-Trafficking Services, Preble Street 

Sean Scovil, Clinical Director, Community Care

Call in:  Gayle Erdheim, Maine Department of Education

 

 

 

 

