City Arts & Lectures

Tuesday, July 3 at 2:00 pm

Dan Pfeiffer

In Conversation with Marisa Lagos

Dan Pfeiffer is Obama’s former communications director and current co-host of the popular political podcast Pod Save America. In his forthcoming book, Yes We (Still) Can: Politics in the Age of Obama, Twitter, and Trump, Pfeiffer tells never-before-told stories from Obama’s presidential campaigns to his time in the White House, providing readers with an in-depth, behind the-scenes look at life on the front lines of politics. In it, Pfeiffer details how the “Decade of Obama” was one of massive change that rewrote the rules of politics in ways we are only now beginning to understand.

Marisa Lagos reports for KQED’s California Politics and Government Desk and co-hosts a weekly show and podcast, Political Breakdown.

Source: www.cityarts.net/