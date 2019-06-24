BBC Documentary Podcast

Thursday, June 27 at 2:00 pm

Amar: Alone in the world

The Documentary Podcast

He was known as “the little boy who lost everything.” In 1991, Amar Kanim’s disfigured face was shown on newspaper front pages around the world, an innocent young victim of Saddam Hussein’s brutal regime. His entire family, it was reported, had died in a napalm attack. The British politician Emma Nicholson found him “alone in the world” during a visit to an aid camp. She took him to the UK. He was, the world assumed, an orphan. So who was the woman claiming he is her son?

