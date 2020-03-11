Thursday, March 19 at 2:00 pm

Brian Greene: Mind, Matter And The Search For Meaning

World-renowned physicist Brian Greene offers a captivating exploration of the cosmos and our ongoing quest to understand it.

Greene takes us on a journey across time—from our most refined understanding of the universe’s beginning to the closest science can take us to the very end. He also explains the distinct but interwoven layers of reality—from quantum mechanics to consciousness to black holes.

Greene is known for his groundbreaking discoveries in superstring theory. He provides a clearer sense of how we came to be, where we are now and where we are ultimately headed.

Speakers:

Brian Greene

Director, Columbia University’s Center for Theoretical Physics; Author, Until the End of Time: Mind, Matter, and Our Search for Meaning in an Evolving Universe; Twitter @bgreene

In Conversation with Kishore Hari

Science Correspondent, Tested.com

To listen to the audio of “Brian Greene: Mind, Matter And The Search For Meaning” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.