Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Admiral Michael Rogers

Admiral Michael Rogers retired from the US Navy in 2018 after nearly 37 years of naval service rising to the rank of four-star admiral. He culminated his career with a four-year tour as Commander, US Cyber Command and Director, National Security Agency. In those roles he worked with the leadership of the US government, the DoD, and the US Intelligence community as well as their international counterparts in the conduct of cyber and intelligence activity across the globe. On today’s Speaking In Maine, his topic is “Russia-Ukraine: How Did We Get Here and What Does It Portend for the Future?”

