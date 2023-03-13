Intelligence Squared U.S.: Will ChatGPT Do More Harm Than Good?
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
ChatGPT is all the rage, but despite the chatbot’s growing popularity, it’s not without controversy. Critics raise privacy and ethical concerns, and even warn against the long-term effects it could have on humans’ writing skills. Advocates say it will free up organizations to focus on more complex problems, and are impressed with the depth of its data set. With this context, we debate the question: Will ChatGPT do more harm than good?