Speaking in Maine: Camden Conference: Paul Solman and Q&A with Paul Solman and David Autor

Published March 20, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

On today’s Speaking In Maine, we once again return to the 2023 Camden Conference. The theme of this year’s event was Global Trade and Politics: Managing Turbulence. Today we’ll hear from Paul Solman, journalist and host of “Making $ense,” on PBS NewsHour, with his talk: “Six Horsepersons of the Apocalypse and One Effort to Rein Them In.” In the second half of today’s episode, we’ll hear Q&A with Solman and David Autor.

For more information about the 2023 Camden Conference click HERE

