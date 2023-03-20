Speaking in Maine: Camden Conference: Paul Solman and Q&A with Paul Solman and David Autor

On today’s Speaking In Maine, we once again return to the 2023 Camden Conference. The theme of this year’s event was Global Trade and Politics: Managing Turbulence. Today we’ll hear from Paul Solman, journalist and host of “Making $ense,” on PBS NewsHour, with his talk: “Six Horsepersons of the Apocalypse and One Effort to Rein Them In.” In the second half of today’s episode, we’ll hear Q&A with Solman and David Autor.

