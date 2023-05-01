© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Ideas from the CBC: Resurrection? Jordan Bitove's Toronto Star

Published May 1, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT

If there's anything clear about the future of the newspaper business, it's that there'll no longer be room for an actual "newspaper." Beyond that, says Jordan Bitove, publisher and owner of the Toronto Star, the "resurrection" of the Star requires government help in creating an "ethical media supply chain" that keeps Canadian advertising dollars in the hands of Canadian media outlets. In the annual Carleton University Wilfrid Kesterton Lecture, Bitove outlines his plan for the newspaper, and why he won't let it fail.

