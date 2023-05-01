Open to Debate (formerly Intelligence Squared, U.S.): Is America Too Obsessed With Race?
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Sixty years ago, the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his most iconic speech. "I have a dream,” he said, “that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character." And yet recently, King's words are more actively being parsed and debated about the appropriate place of race in America.