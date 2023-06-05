On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: This Asian American Lifer
Monday, June 5, 2023
Trade wars, tension over Taiwan, and spy balloons have sunk the US-China relationship to a new low, and it’s stirring up anti-AAPI sentiment across the country. How are Asian-Americans fighting back against accusations of divided loyalties and the sense of “perpetual foreignness”? This week, we hear from World Affairs President and CEO Philip Yun and California Assemblymember Alex Lee about the next generation of Asian American political leaders.