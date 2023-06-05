© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: This Asian American Lifer

Published June 5, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT

Monday, June 5, 2023

Trade wars, tension over Taiwan, and spy balloons have sunk the US-China relationship to a new low, and it’s stirring up anti-AAPI sentiment across the country. How are Asian-Americans fighting back against accusations of divided loyalties and the sense of “perpetual foreignness”? This week, we hear from World Affairs President and CEO Philip Yun and California Assemblymember Alex Lee about the next generation of Asian American political leaders.

