Commonwealth Club of California: Avi Loeb’s Search for Extraterrestrial Life

Published October 23, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT

Monday, October 23, 2023

Astronomer Avi Loeb returns to the Commonwealth Club to answer some of the biggest questions facing humankind: How do we prepare ourselves for interaction with interstellar extraterrestrial life? And can our species itself become interstellar? Loeb, the longest-serving chair of Harvard’s Astronomy Department, shook the scientific community when he theorized that our solar system had been visited by a piece of advanced alien technology from a distant star. The object, dubbed ‘Oumuamua', sparked worldwide discussions and arguments.

