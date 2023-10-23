Ideas from the CBC: Molly Worthen: The Dark Side Of Charisma

Charisma — that uncanny ability to captivate people and connect with voters — has always been a huge asset in politics. But writer and scholar Molly Worthen argues that a new kind of charismatic leader has become a dangerous and powerful force in politics. In her 2023 Larkin-Stuart Lecture, Worthen details the historical roots of today's breed of charismatic leaders in anti-establishment religious movements — guru figures who present themselves as revealing hidden truths and having the power to transform lives, transfixing their followers into unquestioning fealty.