City Arts & Lectures: Sir Patrick Stewart

Published November 13, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST

Monday, November 13, 2023

Sir Patrick Stewart is best known for the role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard on Star Trek. After a working-class childhood in Yorkshire, Stewart trained as a classical actor at England’s Royal Shakespeare Company, where he appeared on stage for more than two decades. In 1986, he was invited to star in the first season of Star Trek: The Next Generation. No one could predict the success of the program, in fact, when Stewart traveled to California to take the role, he didn’t expect the show to last beyond the first season.

