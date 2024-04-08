© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Commonwealth Club of California: Barbara McQuade with Joyce Vance: How Disinformation is Sabotaging America

Published April 8, 2024 at 12:19 PM EDT

Tuesday, April 9, 2024

The epidemic of disinformation and misinformation sweeping through our society is like the weather: Everyone complains about it, but no one does anything about it. Now Barbara McQuade is changing that, offering solutions for countering disinformation and maintaining the rule of law. MSNBC’s legal expert breaks down the ways disinformation has become a tool to drive voters to extremes, disempower our legal structures, and consolidate power in the hands of the few. Americans are strategically being pushed apart by disinformation—the deliberate spreading of lies disguised as truth—and it comes at us from all sides: opportunists on the far right, Russian misinformed social media influencers, and others.

