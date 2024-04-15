Commonwealth Club: Jonna Mendez Unmasking My Life in the CIA

When Jonna Hiestand Mendez first joined the CIA, she still needed her husband’s permission to open a bank account or shut off the gas to their apartment. Hired as a convenience to her CIA officer husband’s career, she began by performing secretarial duties for the agency. But she didn’t stay in the secretarial pool. Mendez’s talent for espionage was clear, and she soon took on bigger and more significant roles at the CIA.

