© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Commonwealth Club: Jonna Mendez Unmasking My Life in the CIA

Published April 15, 2024 at 10:02 AM EDT

Thursday, April 18, 2024

When Jonna Hiestand Mendez first joined the CIA, she still needed her husband’s permission to open a bank account or shut off the gas to their apartment. Hired as a convenience to her CIA officer husband’s career, she began by performing secretarial duties for the agency. But she didn’t stay in the secretarial pool. Mendez’s talent for espionage was clear, and she soon took on bigger and more significant roles at the CIA.

Click HERE for more information

2 PM Public Affairs Programs