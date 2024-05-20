Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin is an academic, bestselling author, pollster, and speaker known for his research on: politics, populism, elections, voting, public opinion, Brexit, Europe, academic freedom and more. He is Professor of Politics at Rutherford College, University of Kent, recently served as Senior Visiting Fellow at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, at Chatham House, Senior Fellow with the UK In a Changing Europe, Senior Fellow at the Legatum Institute, and Senior Advisor to the UK Education Committee. His talk, “Brexit, Trump, Le Pen and the Rise of National Populism,” was recorded on May 6, 2024.

Click HERE for more information