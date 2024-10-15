© 2024 Maine Public

2 PM Public Affairs Programs

City Arts & Lectures: Heather Cox Richardson

Published October 15, 2024 at 9:36 AM EDT

Thursday, October 17, 2024

Even before her explosively popular Substack Letters from an American, historian Heather Cox Richardson was an important voice in discussions around post-Civil War American history. The author of seven books, Richardson’s writing has focused on race, economics, and political ideology. Most recently, she published the book Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America, a deep dive into how a small group of wealthy people pushed the government towards authoritarianism, and how understanding the real history of America’s most marginalized people can help us move back towards a real democracy.

