© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Open to Debate: Thinking Twice: Revenge of the Tipping Point with Malcolm Gladwell

Published December 16, 2024 at 9:09 AM EST

Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Two decades ago, bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell released the groundbreaking book “The Tipping Point: How Little Things Can Make a Big Difference”. What has he changed his mind about since then? In this conversation with the co-host of Semafor’s “Mixed Signals” Nayeema Raza, Gladwell will discuss its sequel “Revenge of the Tipping Point”, why it’s important to embrace your opinions on ideas changing, and how realizing you’re incorrect is a sign of growth.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs