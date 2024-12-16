Open to Debate: Thinking Twice: Revenge of the Tipping Point with Malcolm Gladwell

Two decades ago, bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell released the groundbreaking book “The Tipping Point: How Little Things Can Make a Big Difference”. What has he changed his mind about since then? In this conversation with the co-host of Semafor’s “Mixed Signals” Nayeema Raza, Gladwell will discuss its sequel “Revenge of the Tipping Point”, why it’s important to embrace your opinions on ideas changing, and how realizing you’re incorrect is a sign of growth.