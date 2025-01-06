© 2025 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Signal Notice: WBQA 96.7 is running at low signal power for the next few weeks. Click here for more ways to listen to Maine Public Classical.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Open to Debate: Psychedelics for Mental Health: Help or Hype?

Published January 6, 2025 at 9:12 AM EST

Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Some scientific studies have shown evidence that psychedelic drugs, when used in controlled therapeutic settings, may help patients with their mental health — but should they be recommended by your doctor? Those advocating for psychedelic use argue that it could be a welcome relief for patients who don’t respond to traditional medicine. Those against its use argue we don’t yet understand their long-term effects. Now we debate: Psychedelics for Mental Health: Help or Hype?

2 PM Public Affairs Programs