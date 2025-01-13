Ideas from the CBC: Wade in the Forest: Wade Davis

Anthropologist Wade Davis has smoked toad, tried ayahuasca, and figured out the actual zombie cocktail in Haiti. He's spent a lifetime travelling the world and writing books about the wonders of our planet, how we need to take care of all things both great and small, and what we have to learn from our many cultures. Wade Davis goes for a walk in the woods with IDEAS producer Philip Coulter to talk about the ideas in his latest book of essays.