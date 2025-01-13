© 2025 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Ideas from the CBC: Wade in the Forest: Wade Davis

Published January 13, 2025 at 9:24 AM EST

Monday, January 13, 2025

Anthropologist Wade Davis has smoked toad, tried ayahuasca, and figured out the actual zombie cocktail in Haiti. He's spent a lifetime travelling the world and writing books about the wonders of our planet, how we need to take care of all things both great and small, and what we have to learn from our many cultures. Wade Davis goes for a walk in the woods with IDEAS producer Philip Coulter to talk about the ideas in his latest book of essays.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs