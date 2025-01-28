Bangor Studio/Membership Department
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

BBC World Service: The Forum: The Destructive Dance of Charisma

Published January 28, 2025 at 9:08 AM EST

Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Where do charismatic personalities come from? As business, entertainment and politics increasingly turn into popularity contests conducted through social media and TV, charisma seems to matter more and more: hence the proliferation of companies offering to teach aspiring leaders how to acquire it. But the influence that magnetic personalities can have on an audience long predates modern screen media: in 1896, a speech brimming with charisma earned one little-known young orator a not just a 20-minute standing ovation but also a US presidential nomination.

