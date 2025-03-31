Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Admiral Michael Rogers

On today’s Speaking In Maine, we travel to the Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations for a talk by Admiral Michael Rogers, “Current Hot Spots in the World.” Admiral Rogers retired from the US Navy in 2018 after nearly 37 years of naval service rising to the rank of four-star admiral. He culminated his career with a four-year tour as Commander, US Cyber Command and Director, National Security Agency. His talk was recorded for broadcast on March 10, 2025.

