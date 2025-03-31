Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Admiral Michael Rogers

Published March 31, 2025 at 10:49 AM EDT

Monday, March 31, 2025

On today’s Speaking In Maine, we travel to the Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations for a talk by Admiral Michael Rogers, “Current Hot Spots in the World.” Admiral Rogers retired from the US Navy in 2018 after nearly 37 years of naval service rising to the rank of four-star admiral. He culminated his career with a four-year tour as Commander, US Cyber Command and Director, National Security Agency. His talk was recorded for broadcast on March 10, 2025.

Click HERE for more information about Speaking in Maine

2 PM Public Affairs Programs