Ideas from the CBC: Queer in Africa

Published June 2, 2025 at 1:42 PM EDT

Monday, June 2, 2025

Homosexuality is considered a crime punishable by imprisonment or even death in more than half of African countries. In recent years sweeping new laws have been introduced and passed in 6 countries making it illegal to advocate for LGBTQ rights. Some of these laws include a 'duty to report' suspicions of LGBTQ activity. These laws bring up questions foreign influence, neo-colonialism, and the role the international community could and should play in nudging human rights on the continent.

