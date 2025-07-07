Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Ideas from the CBC: The Translation Movement

Published July 7, 2025 at 10:26 AM EDT

Monday, July 7, 2025

Between the 8th and 10th centuries, Baghdad was the center of a well-funded and systematic effort to translate large amounts of secular Greek texts into Arabic. The translators were multi-ethnic, multi-faith, and multilingual. The scholars and translators of the Graeco-Arabic Translation Movement often added their own thoughts and ideas to the texts they were translating, seeing them as resources to be engaged with rather than merely texts to be literally translated. The Arabic was eventually translated into Latin bringing to Europe the works of Plato, Aristotle, Hippocrates, and Galen.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs