Commonwealth Club of California: Dr. David Kessler: "Diet, Drugs, Dopamine"

In America, body weight has become a pain point shrouded in self-recrimination and shame, not to mention bias from the medical community. For many, this battle not only takes a mental toll but also becomes a physical threat: three-quarters of American adults struggle with weight related health conditions, including high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes. We know that diets don’t work, and yet we also know that excess weight starves us of years and quality of life. Where do we go from here? Dr. David Kessler will discuss some key points from his new book, Diet, Drugs and Dopamine, which unpacks the mystery of weight in the most comprehensive work to date on this topic, giving readers the power to dramatically improve their health.

Click HERE for more infomation