Spring Gardening: Experts Answer Your Questions About Planting and Prepping This Season
Gardening was one of the hobbies that surged in popularity last year during the pandemic. And, with warm temps in the forecast, spring fever is back. All signs point to another big year for gardens. Our experts will join us with advice for everyone, from novices to longtime Maine gardeners.
Guests
Gary Fish, state horticulturalist
Kate Garland is a horticulturist with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension since 2010. Her work involves supporting home, school, and community gardening efforts in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties through a variety of outlets including workshops, The Maine Home Garden Newsletter, and volunteer engagement.
