Maine Calling

Spring Gardening: Experts Answer Your Questions About Planting and Prepping This Season

Published April 1, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT
Gardening was one of the hobbies that surged in popularity last year during the pandemic. And, with warm temps in the forecast, spring fever is back. All signs point to another big year for gardens. Our experts will join us with advice for everyone, from novices to longtime Maine gardeners.

Guests

Gary Fish, state horticulturalist

Kate Garland is a horticulturist with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension since 2010. Her work involves supporting home, school, and community gardening efforts in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties through a variety of outlets including workshops, The Maine Home Garden Newsletter, and volunteer engagement.

Cindy Han
Cindy’s first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo—where she walked past the cheetahs on the way to work each morning—to a food trends magazine.
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
