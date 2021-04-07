Indigenous People & Climate Impacts: How Maine's Tribal Communities Are Affected by Climate Change
Tribal communities are directly affected by the impacts of climate change, and many are deeply involved in addressing this global crisis. We speak with indigenous representatives about the challenges presented by a changing climate, and what is being done to ensure the health and well-being of Native American people and lands.
This show is in advance of the Justice for Women Lecture (virtual) on April 15, featuring activists from around the world discussing the impact of climate change on indigenous women.
Guests
Natalie Michelle, member of the Penosbscot Nation; research assistant at the University of Maine; she is establishing an intertribal climate change coalition
Sherri Mitchell, Penobscot lawyer, author, teacher and activist
Resources
- How Maine Tribes Are Adapting To Climate Change, Threatening Thousands Of Years Of Culture
- The Scourge at Maine's Door
- The Last Stand
- How Native Tribes Are Taking the Lead on Planning for Climate Change
- Climate change threatens Wabanaki livelihood, culture
- Project aims to bring together tribes to share knowledge, solutions to climate change
- Climate Changes Health: Tribal and Indigenous Health