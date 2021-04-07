Indigenous People & Climate Impacts: How Maine's Tribal Communities Are Affected by Climate Change

Tribal communities are directly affected by the impacts of climate change, and many are deeply involved in addressing this global crisis. We speak with indigenous representatives about the challenges presented by a changing climate, and what is being done to ensure the health and well-being of Native American people and lands.

This show is in advance of the Justice for Women Lecture (virtual) on April 15, featuring activists from around the world discussing the impact of climate change on indigenous women.



Guests

Natalie Michelle, member of the Penosbscot Nation; research assistant at the University of Maine; she is establishing an intertribal climate change coalition

Sherri Mitchell, Penobscot lawyer, author, teacher and activist



