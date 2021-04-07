© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Indigenous People & Climate Impacts: How Maine's Tribal Communities Are Affected by Climate Change

Published April 7, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT
Tribal communities are directly affected by the impacts of climate change, and many are deeply involved in addressing this global crisis. We speak with indigenous representatives about the challenges presented by a changing climate, and what is being done to ensure the health and well-being of Native American people and lands.

This show is in advance of the Justice for Women Lecture (virtual) on April 15, featuring activists from around the world discussing the impact of climate change on indigenous women.

Guests

Natalie Michelle, member of the Penosbscot Nation; research assistant at the University of Maine; she is establishing an intertribal climate change coalition

Sherri Mitchell, Penobscot lawyer, author, teacher and activist

Resources

Maine Calling
Cindy Han
Cindy’s first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo—where she walked past the cheetahs on the way to work each morning—to a food trends magazine.
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
