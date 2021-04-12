Diane Rehm: Public Radio Host Diane Rehm Discusses Documentary On Right-To-Die Movement

The day before Maine Public TV broadcasts the PBS special "When My Time Comes,” longtime public radio host and current podcaster Diane Rehm joins us to discuss the documentary based on her book about end-of-life decisions.



Guest

Diane Rehm began her radio career in 1973 as a volunteer for WAMU 88.5, the NPR member station in Washington, D.C. In 1979, she began hosting WAMU’s local morning talk show, Kaleidoscope, which was renamed The Diane Rehm Show in 1984. The Diane Rehm Show grew from a local program to one with international reach and a weekly on-air audience of more than 2.8 million. Diane now brings her unique mix of curiosity, honesty, intimacy to the podcast world with her podcast: On My Mind. In 2014, President Barack Obama presented Rehm with the National Humanities Medal. In 2010, Diane Rehm won a Personal Peabody Award. In 1998, Rehm’s career nearly ended because of spasmodic dysphonia, a neurological voice disorder that causes strained, difficult speech. Rehm sought treatment, returned to the show and called attention to the condition. Rehm is the author of four best-selling books: "Finding My Voice," "Toward Commitment: A Dialogue about Marriage," "Life with Maxie," and "On My Own," a moving story about the death of her husband of over 54 years and her struggle to reconstruct her life without him.



Resources