Maine Calling

Diane Rehm: Public Radio Host Diane Rehm Discusses Documentary On Right-To-Die Movement

Published April 12, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
The day before Maine Public TV broadcasts the PBS special "When My Time Comes,” longtime public radio host and current podcaster Diane Rehm joins us to discuss the documentary based on her book about end-of-life decisions.

Diane Rehm began her radio career in 1973 as a volunteer for WAMU 88.5, the NPR member station in Washington, D.C. In 1979, she began hosting WAMU’s local morning talk show, Kaleidoscope, which was renamed The Diane Rehm Show in 1984. The Diane Rehm Show grew from a local program to one with international reach and a weekly on-air audience of more than 2.8 million. Diane now brings her unique mix of curiosity, honesty, intimacy to the podcast world with her podcast: On My Mind. In 2014, President Barack Obama presented Rehm with the National Humanities Medal. In 2010, Diane Rehm won a Personal Peabody Award. In 1998, Rehm’s career nearly ended because of spasmodic dysphonia, a neurological voice disorder that causes strained, difficult speech. Rehm sought treatment, returned to the show and called attention to the condition. Rehm is the author of four best-selling books: "Finding My Voice," "Toward Commitment: A Dialogue about Marriage," "Life with Maxie," and "On My Own," a moving story about the death of her husband of over 54 years and her struggle to reconstruct her life without him.

Maine CallingDiane Rehm
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
