Racial Consciousness: The Path To Greater Awareness & Understanding of Racism in the Year Since George Floyd's Murder

Published May 25, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
49973927296_a103ffdd60_o.jpg
https://www.flickr.com/photos/rasande/
/

We mark the one-year anniversary since George Floyd was killed by discussing how the past year’s attention to racial justice has raised awareness of how racism affects us all in this country. We’ll learn about actions that individuals can take to foster greater racial consciousness in themselves and to promote racial justice in their communities.

Panelists:
Chryl Laird, Marvin H. Green Jr. Assistant Professor of Government and Legal Studies, Bowdoin College
Lisa DiIorio, educator focused on race, justice and equity issues; teaches a program called “Facing Whiteness”
Dustin Ward, founder of It Is Time ..., which educates and advocates for racial equity and reconciliation; former pastor
VIP Caller:
Tilly Laskey, curator, Maine Historical Society

Resources:
New York Times: "The Murder of George Floyd, One Year On"
Time Magazine: "Visions of Equity" issue

Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
