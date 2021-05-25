Racial Consciousness: The Path To Greater Awareness & Understanding of Racism in the Year Since George Floyd's Murder

We mark the one-year anniversary since George Floyd was killed by discussing how the past year’s attention to racial justice has raised awareness of how racism affects us all in this country. We’ll learn about actions that individuals can take to foster greater racial consciousness in themselves and to promote racial justice in their communities.

Panelists:

Chryl Laird, Marvin H. Green Jr. Assistant Professor of Government and Legal Studies, Bowdoin College

Lisa DiIorio, educator focused on race, justice and equity issues; teaches a program called “Facing Whiteness”

Dustin Ward, founder of It Is Time ..., which educates and advocates for racial equity and reconciliation; former pastor

VIP Caller:

Tilly Laskey, curator, Maine Historical Society

Resources:

New York Times: "The Murder of George Floyd, One Year On"

Time Magazine: "Visions of Equity" issue