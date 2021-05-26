Craig Grossi: Maine-Based Veteran Discusses His New Book & Writing about Service Dog Training At the Maine State Prison

In January 2018, Craig Rossi was a guest on Maine Calling to discuss his book Craig & Fred, about the dog he adopted when serving in Afghanistan, and how Fred helped him cope with his PTSD and adjust to his return to the U.S. In speaking with Jennifer Rooks after the show, Craig was told about a program at the Maine State Prison that helps train service dogs. Craig joins us to talk about his work at the prison, and we’ll hear from others involved in working with service dogs in Maine.

Panelist:

Craig Rossi, Marine Corps veteran, Purple Heart Recipient; author of Craig & Fred and Second Chances: A Marine, His Dog, and Finding Redemption

VIP callers:

Randy Liberty, Commissioner, Maine Department of Corrections

Sheila O'Brien, director of external relations, America's VetDogs

Michael Fournier, recreational therapist, Maine State Prison

Linda Murray, co-founder and vice president, K9s on the Front Line

Prince, Army veteran and recipient of service dog Chess, the first America's VetDogs graduate from Maine State Prison

Mentioned on today's show:

Maine Paws for Veterans

