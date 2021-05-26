© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Craig Grossi: Maine-Based Veteran Discusses His New Book & Writing about Service Dog Training At the Maine State Prison

Published May 26, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT
In January 2018, Craig Rossi was a guest on Maine Calling to discuss his book Craig & Fred, about the dog he adopted when serving in Afghanistan, and how Fred helped him cope with his PTSD and adjust to his return to the U.S. In speaking with Jennifer Rooks after the show, Craig was told about a program at the Maine State Prison that helps train service dogs. Craig joins us to talk about his work at the prison, and we’ll hear from others involved in working with service dogs in Maine.

Panelist:
Craig Rossi, Marine Corps veteran, Purple Heart Recipient; author of Craig & Fred and Second Chances: A Marine, His Dog, and Finding Redemption
VIP callers:
Randy Liberty, Commissioner, Maine Department of Corrections
Sheila O'Brien, director of external relations, America's VetDogs
Michael Fournier, recreational therapist, Maine State Prison
Linda Murray, co-founder and vice president, K9s on the Front Line
Prince, Army veteran and recipient of service dog Chess, the first America's VetDogs graduate from Maine State Prison

Mentioned on today's show:

Maine Paws for Veterans

Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she's back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio's flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She's not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
