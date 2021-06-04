Read ME: Maine Authors Discuss Their Work & Recommend Good Reads

Read ME is a statewide summer reading program offered by the Maine Humanities Council and Maine State Library with the goal of getting Mainers to all read the same books. Each year a well known Maine author recommends two titles. This year, Gerry Boyle is recommending Mill Town by Kerri Arsenault and Mainely Power by Matt Cost. We will discuss those two books and get recommendations for other books to read this summer.

Panelists:

Gerry Boyle, author of 15 mystery novels, including the dozen installments in the Jack McMorrow series.

Kerri Arsenault, book critic and editor; author of Mill Town: Reckoning with What Remains

Matt Cost, author of Mainely Power, the first of the Mainely Mystery trilogy featuring private detective Goff Langdon

VIP Callers:

Gigi Georges, author of Downeast: Five Maine Girls and the Unseen Story of Rural America

Stephanie Mulligan, owner, McSea Books

Resources:

Maine Calling interview with Kerri Arsenault about Mill Town

For more about Gerry Boyle's award-winning crime novels: http://gerryboyle.com

To learn more about William Carpenter's new novel, Silence: https://www.islandportpress.com/product-page/silence

For more about the reissue of Ruth Moore's Candlemas Bay: https://www.islandportpress.com/product-page/candlemas-bay



