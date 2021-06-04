© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
MC_Logo_0.jpg
Maine Calling

Read ME: Maine Authors Discuss Their Work & Recommend Good Reads

Published June 4, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT
readmebooks.jpg
macmillan.com/encirclepub.com
/

Read ME is a statewide summer reading program offered by the Maine Humanities Council and Maine State Library with the goal of getting Mainers to all read the same books. Each year a well known Maine author recommends two titles. This year, Gerry Boyle is recommending Mill Town by Kerri Arsenault and Mainely Power by Matt Cost. We will discuss those two books and get recommendations for other books to read this summer.

Panelists:
Gerry Boyle, author of 15 mystery novels, including the dozen installments in the Jack McMorrow series.
Kerri Arsenault, book critic and editor; author of Mill Town: Reckoning with What Remains
Matt Cost, author of Mainely Power, the first of the Mainely Mystery trilogy featuring private detective Goff Langdon

VIP Callers:
Gigi Georges, author of Downeast: Five Maine Girls and the Unseen Story of Rural America
Stephanie Mulligan, owner, McSea Books

Resources:
Maine Calling interview with Kerri Arsenault about Mill Town
For more about Gerry Boyle's award-winning crime novels: http://gerryboyle.com

To learn more about William Carpenter's new novel, Silence: https://www.islandportpress.com/product-page/silence

For more about the reissue of Ruth Moore's Candlemas Bay: https://www.islandportpress.com/product-page/candlemas-bay


Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
See stories by Jennifer Rooks