Workforce Challenges: What Is Being Done To Address Unemployment & Labor Shortages In Maine

This is part of “Maine’s Evolving Economy”—a series of shows focusing on the shifts in Maine’s economy caused by the pandemic.

As many employers struggle to find enough workers, some of them blame the government's enhanced unemployment benefits for disincentivizing work, while others point to deeper systemic problems. We’ll discuss the current state of the labor market in Maine, and what’s being done to address unemployment and labor shortages.

Panelists:

Laura Fortman, commissioner, Maine Department of Labor

Philip Trostel, professor of economics and public policy, University of Maine

VIP Callers:

Garrett Martin, executive director, Maine Center for Economic Policy

Dana Connors, president, Maine State Chamber of Commerce

Lee Ann Lowe, human resources manager, Jøtul North America

Phil Roland, CEO, Aquest Corp.

Jennifer Morin, workforce leader, Bristol Seafood

