Donation Overload: Understanding How A Surge in Giving During Pandemic Causes Problems

The pandemic has triggered a surge in donations to thrift stores, from large organizations such as Goodwill to small charity stores. Unfortunately, people aren't just donating reusable items, but also trash, leading to significant headaches and costs for these non-profits. We'll talk with experts about the reasons for the surge in giving, and what items are appropriate.

Panelists:

Rich Cantz, CEO, Goodwill of Northern New England

Cindy Isenhour, associate professor, Department of Anthropology & Climate Change Institute, University of Maine

VIP Callers:

Brieanne Berry, economic and environmental anthropologist; PhD student, University of Maine

Barbara Falls, Holy Family Thrift Shop, Old Town

Andrew Smith, manager, Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Resources:

Goodwill of Northern New England donation list

U Maine research project: ResourcefulME

Salvation Army

Catholic Charities Thrift Store, Aroostook County

