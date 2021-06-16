© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Donation Overload: Understanding How A Surge in Giving During Pandemic Causes Problems

Published June 16, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
The pandemic has triggered a surge in donations to thrift stores, from large organizations such as Goodwill to small charity stores. Unfortunately, people aren't just donating reusable items, but also trash, leading to significant headaches and costs for these non-profits. We'll talk with experts about the reasons for the surge in giving, and what items are appropriate.

Panelists:
Rich Cantz, CEO, Goodwill of Northern New England
Cindy Isenhour, associate professor, Department of Anthropology & Climate Change Institute, University of Maine

VIP Callers:
Brieanne Berry, economic and environmental anthropologist; PhD student, University of Maine
Barbara Falls, Holy Family Thrift Shop, Old Town
Andrew Smith, manager, Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Resources:
Goodwill of Northern New England donation list
U Maine research project: ResourcefulME
Salvation Army
Catholic Charities Thrift Store, Aroostook County

