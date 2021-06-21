Moving to Maine: Influx Of People From Other States Settling in Maine During the Pandemic
The pandemic saw an influx of people picking up from other states and moving to Maine, and not just the Portland area. Maine's rural counties are seeing new arrivals as well. We'll meet some people who've moved to Maine since March of 2020, find out why they chose Maine and their new community, and what they think of the state so far.
Panelists:
Katie Shorey, director of engagement, Live & Work in Maine
VIP Callers:
Emily Scott, farmer, blogger; moved from Florida to Stockholm
Keeley Valverde or Dennis Riordan, owners, The Farmhouse Beer Garden, Farmington; moved here from New Jersey and opened business during pandemic
Deborah Hedeen, president, University of Maine, Fort Kent; moved here from Montana
Jacqui Gray, marketing director for UpPurpose; moved to Western Maine from the Denver area