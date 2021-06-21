© 2021 Maine Public
Moving to Maine: Influx Of People From Other States Settling in Maine During the Pandemic

Published June 21, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
The pandemic saw an influx of people picking up from other states and moving to Maine, and not just the Portland area. Maine's rural counties are seeing new arrivals as well. We'll meet some people who've moved to Maine since March of 2020, find out why they chose Maine and their new community, and what they think of the state so far.

Panelists:
Katie Shorey, director of engagement, Live & Work in Maine

VIP Callers:
Emily Scott, farmer, blogger; moved from Florida to Stockholm
Keeley Valverde or Dennis Riordan, owners, The Farmhouse Beer Garden, Farmington; moved here from New Jersey and opened business during pandemic
Deborah Hedeen, president, University of Maine, Fort Kent; moved here from Montana
Jacqui Gray, marketing director for UpPurpose; moved to Western Maine from the Denver area

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
