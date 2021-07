This show is a rebroadcast of an earlier program (original air date May 24, 2021); no calls will be taken.

Shankar Vedantam, host of the popular “Hidden Brain” podcast and public radio program, joins us to talk about his new book, which analyzes how humans use self-deception in useful ways.

