Maine Calling

Mary Louise Kelly: Anchor of NPR's "All Things Considered" Discusses Her Career and Current Events

Published July 29, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
Mary Louise Kelly, co-host of NPR's news program "All Things Considered," joins us to discuss her background and career, and the role of journalism today. Previously, she spent a decade as national security correspondent for NPR News. She has written two novels, and her writing has appeared in the The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Atlantic and other publications.

Mary Louise Kelly, co-host of NPR’s “All Things Considered”

