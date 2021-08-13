© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Art as Protest: Maine Artists Discuss the Role of Artists Who Use Their Work for Activism

Published August 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
There is a long history of fine artists using their work as a form of protest against injustice and war—think Picasso's Guernica or Diego Rivera's frescoes. Several contemporary Maine artists fit into this tradition. We discuss the role of art as activism, both historically and today. This program ties in with the upcoming Maine Public Community Film Art is Not a Solace.

Panelists:
Alan Magee, artist, subject of film Art is Not a Solace
Dan Mills, director, Bates College Museum of Art

VIP Callers:
Robert (Rob) Shetterly, artist, Americans Who Tell The Truth
Natasha Mayers, artist, subject of film An Un-still Life

Maine Public is marking the airing of Art is Not Solace with a drawing for one of two signed Alan Magee prints.

Also: Here are some interesting contemporary and diverse artists recommended by Bates College Art Museum Director Dan Mills:
David Wojnarowicz—AIDS activist who focused on the AIDS crisis during the time of government inaction of the 1980s
⁠Carolee Scnheeman—feminist artist who focused on the body, sexuality, and gender, and the politics of eroticism
⁠The Guerrilla Girls—anonymous group of feminist female artists who fight sexism and racism in the art world
⁠James Luna—Native American artist who confronted notions of often romanticized Colonial presentations of Native Americans being in museums to study in musty dusty museum cases, rather than as living human beings
⁠William PopeL.—artist most known for performance and interventionist art, often focused on racism, classism, and issues of economic disparity (was a professor at Bates College from 1990 - 2010)

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
